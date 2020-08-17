Republican Friend: I’ve been a moderate Republican all my life. I voted for Trump last time, but I didn’t think he’d actually win. I can’t bring myself to vote for him this time.
Me: Great. Glad to hear it.
RF: Don’t be too glad. I’m not voting for Biden either.
Me: Those are the only choices. Trump or Biden.
RF: I’m voting for Jo Jorgensen.
Me: Who?
RF: Jo Jorgensen.
Me: Who is Jo Jorgensen when she’s at home?
RF: She’s the Libertarian candidate.
Me: So you’re voting for Trump.
RF: No, I’m voting for Jorgensen.
Me: Same thing.
RF: No, it’s not. I’m voting my conscience.
Me: Bullshit. You’re dodging your conscience.
RF: No, I’m not. I said I can’t bring myself to vote for…
Me: Yeah, I know what you said. And I know what you meant. You mean you don’t want to feel any responsibility if Trump is re-elected.
RF: No, that’s not it.
Me: Bullshit. That’s exactly it. You don’t want to vote for Trump, but you’re not going to do anything to prevent him from being re-elected. You’re more concerned with soothing your conscience than with protecting the Constitution.
RF: That’s not true. Biden won’t fix the nation’s prob…
Me: Does Jo Jorgensen have a popcorn fart’s chance of winning?
RF: No, but that’s not the point. The point is…
Me: Fuck your point. This is a toggle election. The choices are truly binary. Yes or no. Up or down. On or off. Biden or Trump. Those are the only choices.
RF: I have to vote my conscience.
Me: Fuck you and fuck your conscience. You’re a coward.
RF: I’m not a…
Me: You’re dodging all personal responsibility to act for the good of the nation. It’s no different than saying you oppose the pandemic but won’t wear a mask. Fuck you.
RF: It’s not like that at all.
Me: Did I just say ‘Fuck you’? I believe I did. Fuck you again.
RF: Are you angry with me?
Me: Shut up. Go away. Fuck you and everybody you know, you fucking coward.
RF: I understand you’re upset.
RF: Hello?
Former Republican Friend: Hello?
And like a typical liberal, you do not care about the other person and their opinion, you ONLY care about how their opinion affects you and your opinion. This conversation speaks volumes about who you are.
Hey Billy. I do care about other folks’ opinions. But this election is too important for me to tolerate bullshit. It’s true that I see this election in very stark black&white terms. There are only two choices: Trump or Biden. That’s it. If you’re not voting for Biden, you’re voting to continue the Trump administration. If you vote for a third party, you’re voting to continue the Trump administration. If you refuse to vote, you’re choosing to continue the Trump administration. If you vote for Trump, I’ll disagree with you but I’ll acknowledge that you are voting for the candidate you want to run the nation.
To you, voting for Trump is a good thing. To me, it means the end of representative democracy. It’s really that simple. I suspect it’s that simple for you as well.
May I steal this for my own blog? It is AWESOME!
Sure. Re-blog it.
So you too have no reason to vote for Biden other than you have TDS and cannot handle Trump winning. Classic.
Billy, I don’t believe Trump can actually WIN a fair election. I don’t think Trump believes he can win a fair election. That’s why he’s doing everything he can to make it harder for people to vote. I think it’s possible for Trump to be re-elected, but I don’t think there’s anyway he can truly win.
Billy, it is not TDS. That whole line of argument is crap. I am voting against Trump because he wants to take my healthcare, he is lifting restrictions that it took generations to put in place and he is an isolationist. His Vice President has said the earth is 6000 years old and Trump himself is a Climate Science denier.
Trump is bad for America. Trump is bad for the world. Also, hate is on the rise with Trump. Join the human race Billy.
Greg, that is a valid point. I overheard a conversation between two republicans and they agreed to themselves that Trump was a bad president, but they would vote for him to keep a republican in the White House. I get that. It is valid. I disagree, but that is how democracy works. I myself do not think Trump represents the republican party.
If you told Biden he would have to be sacrificed or 1000 Americans would be killed, I believe he would give himself up as a sacrifice. In fact, I think the last 4 presidents would. If you told that to Trump he would let them die.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh man, your last point is spot on. I haven’t liked a Republican president ever, but I believe you’re right; I think they would all sacrifice themselves for the good of the people. And Trump wouldn’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is logical thinking, and there is never-a-Democrat thinking. It boggles my mind.
LikeLiked by 2 people