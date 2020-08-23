This question was actually asked and answered at Comrade Trump’s Covid news briefing last week.
Question: Mr. President, at the crux of the theory is this belief that you are secretly saving the world from this satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals. Does that sound like something you are behind or a believer in?
Trump: Well, I haven’t — I haven’t heard that. But is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing? I mean, you know, if I can help save the world from problems, I’m willing to do it.
The question was about Q-Anon, of course. Everybody is talking about Q, curious about Q, focused on Q. Think about it, though. Is it actually believable that Trump is secretly working with law enforcement to stop Hollywood celebrities and Democrats from stealing European children from Episcopalian churches for perverse sexual rituals and Satanic cannibalistic feasts?
No. No, the Truth is the Q-Anon conspiracy theory is just a silly distraction devised by alien agents embedded in the Dip State to keep you from looking at real conspiracies.
Zoo-Anon — Have you ever noticed how many seemingly innocent buildings in zoos have locked doors? Locked, with prominent Keep Out signs. Some are even reinforced with padlocks. What are they hiding? What’s going on behind those closed doors? What…or who…are they keeping hidden away from public scrutiny? Could there be secret rooms lined with stacks of cages holding European children stolen from Episcopalian churches? Are those children being sold to Hollywood celebrities? Or Democrats? For perverse sexual rituals and Satanic cannibalistic feasts? It’s no coincidence zoos are stocked with tranquilizer dart guns. Wake up, America.
Hue-Anon — Why are there so many multi-colored flags out there? You’ve seen them. Some are variations on the Stars and Stripes, but with curious and unorthodox colors. Some are passed off as Pride flags or flags of supposed ‘sports’ teams, or even national flags of countries with ridiculously improbable names (like Ruritania or Peru). Isn’t it more likely that many of those ‘flags’ are actually coded messages? Messages hidden in plain sight, recognizable to agents of the Dip State traveling incognito, transporting European children stolen from Episcopalian churches to be delivered to Hollywood celebrities and Democrats for perverse sexual rituals and Satanic cannibalistic feasts. Keep your eyes open, don’t accept any flag except Old Gory. Wake up, America.
Roux-Anon — Have you noticed how many so-called ‘chefs’ are foreigners? Not just foreigners, but supposedly French? Why? Are we to believe France–a nation whose relationship with armpit hair is questionable–produces the world’s best cooks? Have you ever actually met a real French cook? Probably not. And yet the myth persists and the myth is grounded in the preparation of a thickening agent used in cooking. It’s called a ‘roux’ but it’s literally nothing more than flour mixed with some form of rendered fat, perhaps. Why did they have to make up a French-sounding world for that? More importantly, where does that fat come from? Could it be the baby fat of European children stolen from Episcopalian churches for the perverse pleasure of Hollywood celebrities and Democrats for perverse sexual rituals and Satanic cannibalistic feasts? Why do you think ‘French cuisine’ is so expensive? Learn to think for yourselves. Wake up, America.
J. Crew-Anon — This clothing retailer recently announced it would apply for bankruptcy protection. Why? They claim it’s because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the president assures us that children are virtually immune from Covid. Isn’t it more likely that European children stolen from Episcopalian churches are sold to J. Crew as slave labor after they’ve grown too old for the perverse pleasure of Hollywood celebrities and Democrats for perverse sexual rituals and Satanic feasts? Isn’t it more likely the company is closing its doors for fear that President Trump and Attorney General Barr are on the verge of arresting the executives of J. Crew and holding them in a Manhattan jail until they are murdered by ninja assassins hired by Hollywood celebrities and Democrats? Follow the logic. Wake up, America.
Gnu-Anon — A pony is an odd-toed ungulate. A gnu is an even-toed ungulate. Why is this important? Hollywood celebrities and Democrats are fiendishly clever. They needed an easily identifiable symbol that can be worn in public–a symbol which would allow them to recognize others of their sexually perverse Satanic cannibalistic ilk (yes, they are an ilk). Ordinary decent people might wear a polo shirt with the traditional emblem of a polo pony on the front. If you look closely at the next Hollywood celebrity fund-raiser for a Democrat, you’ll notice some of those polo shirts actually feature a galloping gnu. If you pay attention, you’ll hear them exchange a ritual greeting. “Hey buddy, how’s it going?” What this really means is, “Hello fellow conspirator, have you any European children stolen from Episcopalian churches available for perverse sexual rituals and Satanic cannibalistic feasts?” This is happening right in front of your eyes. Wake up, America.
Jew-Anon — This is a false flag conspiracy theory. (Not in the Hue-Anon sense, but in the sense that it doesn’t make any sense, if that makes sense.) Does anybody really believe Jews would engage in a conspiracy of any sort? I mean, they’ve never even been able to put together a professional football team. Don’t be stupid.
The Truth is out there. All you have to do is look for it. Wake up, America. Wake up.
Hey this was funny, except the part where a sitting president would advance, or at the very least, not point out the ridiculousness of current conspiracy bullshit.
This guy Trump exhibits reprehensible behavior. Not condemning bullshit is not better than embracing it.
Not condemning bullshit is not better than embracing it.
Well, sure. But I like to believe the folks who read this blog are clever enough to figure out my position on conspiracy theories without having to explicitly state it.
Hey, did you hear the one where all the scientists in the world got together to perpetrate this big hoax about how the earth is heating up?
Or a more topical one; Isn’t it crazy that officials all over the world are writing Covid -19 on the death certificates for anything at all just to undermine Trump in the November election?
Bigfoot is coming for you Greg.
Bigfoot has an open invitation. I hope he likes craft beers.
Ha!
Lets look at this objectively. The president decides to not make a negative comment about a group that supports him who is against child sex trafficking and against those who perpetrate it. The media and people like you are so upset by this. It makes your collective panties bunch up. But, when another group, based 100% on a lie and continually based on a false narrative and false facts, creates 600+ billon dollars in damage, loots, steals, destroys, attacks our police, looks to steal from hard working Americans and the entire democrat party cheers this on as if they were a bunch of boy scouts earning their eagle pin, you just ignore it as normal.
You are again DELUSIONAL!!! You are a one trick pony. You have brought nothing new to the table at all. You are the prime example of TDS.
There is so much bullshit going on by the left and you purposely choose to sweep it under the rug. The have just nominated a man who is literally losing hi mind. If he wins and is removed from office, which he will, he would be replaced by someone who has lied and slept their way to their political positions in life. A SF elite who withheld evidence from death row inmates until AFTER they were executed. A person who has lied continually about her past. Nope, nope of this i worthy of any true intellectual examination. Nope, you would rather keep on with the “comrade” crap that has been proven wrong already.
Lets look at this objectively. The president decides to not make a negative comment about a group that supports him who is against child sex trafficking and against those who perpetrate it.
By all means, let’s look at this objectively. The president decides not to make a negative statement about a group that believes, without any supporting evidence, he is secretly working with Robert Mueller to uncover and prosecute a cabal of Hollywood actors, Democratic politicians, and high-ranking government officials who are operating an international Satanic child sex trafficking ring that tortures and murders the children in order to obtain adrenochrome from the pituitary glands of their victims, which they either ingest or inject to maintain their youthful appearances. Objectively, that’s fucking nuts and any reasonable person, including the president, would say so.
you would rather keep on with the “comrade” crap that has been proven wrong already.
You may want to read the Senate’s recently released five volume 966-page report on the Russia investigation. Remember, the Senate is controlled by Republicans. Their report notes “hundreds of actions by Trump, his campaign, and his associates in the run-up to the 2016 election that involve some degree of participation by Trump or his associates in Russian activity” to “influence, or attempt to influence, the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.”
Or wait…maybe the Republicans in the Senate are also cannibalistic Satan worshiping pedophiles?
When Pelosi and Shummer and the collective in media come out and denounce the terror created by BLM then you have a leg to stand on regarding OAnon. OAnon is not harming anyone, they have conspiracy theories that are backed in as much fact as the Russian investigation that proved NOTHING. There is nothing but pure conjecture in the report and zero evidence Trump had anything to do with any Russian attempt to influence. Remember, they also put our pro Hillary and anti-trump ads on facebook but those did not matter.
So come back here and condemn the actions of BLM. Condemn their charter that seeks to defund the police. Condemn the actions of their members pulling innocent people from their car and beating them til within an inch of their life.
Your blinders are so damned thick. Everything is “Trump Bad”, zero objectivity.
OAnon is not harming anyone
December 4, 2016, Edgar Maddison Welch, from Salisbury, North Carolina, opened fire on a DC pizza shop with an AR-15. He told police he was there to investigate a “satanic cabal of elites” of the New World Order operates international child sex trafficking ring.
June 15, 2018, Matthew Phillip Wright of Henderson, Nevada, drove an armored truck to the Hoover Dam on a ‘mission for QAnon’. He was armed with an AR-15 and a handgun. He was eventually arrested on terrorism charges.
December 19, 2018 the FBI arrested a man with bomb-making materials in his car, which he intended to use to “blow up a satanic temple monument” in the Springfield, Illinois Capitol rotunda in order to “make Americans aware of Pizzagate and the New World Order, who were dismantling society.”
January 25, 2019, that DC pizza joint suffered an arson attack which is suspected of being related to QAnon
March 2019 Anthony Comello of Staten Island murdered Frank Cali, believing he was a member of the Deep State. Comello was a follower of QAnon.
May 30, 2019, an FBI “Intelligence Bulletin” memo was issued from the Phoenix Field Office identifying QAnon-driven extremists as a domestic terrorism threat.
April 2020, Jessica Prim was arrested carrying several knives, live-streaming her attempt to investigate the USN hospital ship Comfort in New York harbor, which had been identified in QAnon sites as a holding place for kidnapped children to be used by a cabal of pedophiles. She also hoped to “take out” presidential nominee Joe Biden.
There is nothing but pure conjecture in the report and zero evidence Trump had anything to do with any Russian attempt to influence.
You clearly haven’t read the report. It describes hundreds of actions by Trump, his campaign, and his associates that involve some degree of participation by Trump or his associates in Russian activities driven by Russian intelligence operatives.
False equivocation. Sad. LOL
And Uncle Joe is old, but sharp enough to know bullshit when he sees it, he is not telling people to drink disinfectant. He is only 3 years older than the orange guy.
