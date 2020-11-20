Trump: I won the election!

GOP: Okay.

American People: Nope.

Trump: I won ALL the Red States and, really, the Blue States too so I won the election!

GOP: Sure.

Voters: Yeah, no.

Trump: I won the election but the fake news won’t report it!

GOP: I believe it.

FOX News: Trump says he won the election.

Legit News Agencies: Nope.

Trump: Fake polling tried to steal the election, but I won!

GOP: Probably, sure, okay.

FOX News: President says he won’t allow the election to be stolen. I mean, from him.

Pollsters: Nope.

Trump: I won the election but massive election computer fraud stole it from me!

GOP: Well, I don’t know, maybe?

FOX News: President alleges computers switched votes.

CyberSecurity: Nope.

Trump: I won the election but voter fraud stole it from me!

GOP: I guess it might be possible.

FOX News: President claims widespread voter fraud.

Courts: Nope.

“I won the election! I won! I did, I won! The election is mine! I won the election!

Trump: I got more votes that any Republican in history, so I won the election!

GOP: Well, you know…

FOX News: President makes unusual claim in bid to retain presidency.

Constitution of the US: Nope.

Trump: I’m the president and I’m telling you ‘I won the election’ so I need you Republicans to come across for me and tell everybody that I won the election!

GOP: Goddamnit.

FOX News: Goddamnit.

Democracy: Nope.

Trump: Hugo Chavez, George Soros, Cuban Marxists, Democrats, Antifa, BLM, Rachel Maddow, House Lannister, the Daleks, and Sauron the Corrupter of the Hearts of Men all conspired steal an election that I totally won!

GOP: Uh, listen, I’m late for a meeting.

FOX News: Well, that was certainly colorful.

Rationality: Still nope.