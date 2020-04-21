lockdown clowns

Isn’t it rich?

Are we a pair?

You with your head up your ass,

Me gasping for air.

Where are the clowns?

Isn’t it bliss?

Don’t you agree?

People keep tearing around,

Pretending they’re free.

Where are the clowns?

There ought to be clowns?

Don’t you love farce?

Trump’s fault, I fear.

You get to protest with guns.

While I disappear.

But where are the clowns

Send in the clowns

Don’t bother, they’re here

Isn’t it rich?

Ain’t we been pwned?

You said America’s great.

But I died alone.

But where are the clowns?

There ought to be clowns.

Vote better this year.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Apologies to Mr. Sondheim. Also? If you’re not familiar with Puddles Pity Party, this is a good introduction.