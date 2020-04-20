

Gary: I am listening, Knur. I am designated Gary.

Knur: Gary, I request information about the germ spore which initiated the cascading collapse of my life functions.

Gary: The germ spore has been officially designated as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus Two of 2019.

Knur: An unwieldy designation.

Gary: Colloquially the germ spore is known as Covid-19.

Knur: A superior designation. Gary, the germ spore which infests your atmosphere may also threaten the life functions of your fellow human inhabitants of this planet. I urge you inform your planetary principle overseer.

Gary: He is aware, Knur.

Knur: Then your planet is engaged in a course of conduct to eradicate the spore.

Gary: Incorrect.

Knur: Explain.

Gary: The overseer of my sovereign state has no internally coherent approach to eradicate this germ spore.

Knur: Further explanation is required.

Gary: Elimination of the spore would require actions that would inhibit the ability of the ruling classes to accumulate valuable resources and occupiable land mass.

Knur: Illogical. The germ spores threaten all resources and land masses.

Gary: Agreed. Yet the ruling classes contend the ongoing accumulation of resources is necessary to fulfill the normative rules inscribed and certified by our progenitors.

Knur: Hail the progenitors!

Gary: Hail the progenitors!

Knur: Then your planetary overseer opts to sacrifice inhabitants to the germ spore in order to insure continuity of resource accumulation?

Gary: Correct.

Knur: Astonishing. Perhaps your secondary overseers should consider exchanging your planetary overseer for a better overseer.

Gary: The secondary overseers recently considered an exchange event.

Knur: And?

Gary: The exchange was rejected.

Knur: Reason for the rejection?

Gary: Unclear.

Knur: Speculate.

Gary: They are fucking idiots, Knur. In addition, some of the inhabitants of this planet believe themselves to be impervious to the germ spores.

Knur: Curious. Are they, in fact, impervious to the germ spore, Gary?

Gary: There are not, Knur.

Knur: Why do they believe themselves to be impervious?

Gary: They believe an invisible omniscient and omnipotent spiritual haecceity will protect them from such life-terminating events.

Knur: Such an entity exists?

Gary: There is no evidence to support that conclusion. It is linked to the wisdom of the progenitors.

Knur: Hail the progenitors!

Gary: Hail the progenitors!

Knur: The germ spores will proliferate, then.

Gary: Correct.

Knur: The life functions of numerous inhabitants will cease.

Gary: Correct.

Knur: Needlessly.

Gary: Correct.

Knur: …

Gary: …

Knur: I kind of hate your planet, Gary. It is a stupid planet.

