This particular long national nightmare started five years ago today, when Comrade Trump stepped onto the escalator in Trump Tower. The United States has been going downhill ever since. It’s been a long, strange, ugly trip from that escalator to the ramp at West Point.
A lot has been made of Trump’s awkward, hesitant trek down that ramp. It was the source for a lot of speculation about his physical health, a lot of long-distance diagnosing, a lot of unpleasant wishful thinking that his health was rapidly declining. Whole histories have been written about Trump’s strange inability to drink water with one hand and his lubberly relationship with any sort of inclined exit.
To borrow a phrase from Melania’s closet, I really don’t care, do u? Seriously, I would completely overlook Trump’s inability to drink water with one hand, I’d absolutely ignore his apparent fear of stairs and ramps if he was otherwise fit to occupy the office of POTUS. I’d disregard those things even if I disagreed with his policies if he was otherwise fit to occupy the office of POTUS. I don’t really need a president to be in prime physical condition (though it would be nice); I don’t really need a president to agree with me politically (though, again, it would be nice).
I DO need a president who is reasonably honest, who hires competent advisers and listens to them, who isn’t easily manipulated, who is willing to learn, who makes an effort to understand the workings of the government they lead, who isn’t a total narcissist, who is willing to admit making a mistake, who will put the good of the nation before their own personal interests.
Give me a competent, honest, thoughtful president in a wheelchair. Give me a president who is intelligent and interested in the world and has cystic fibrosis. Give me a capable, curious, well-read president with a cleft palate and who suffers from a morbid fear of heights. I don’t care if the president needs a seeing-eye dog so long as they are otherwise fit to occupy the office of POTUS.
There are SO MANY reasons Comrade Trump is NOT fit for office. His apprehension when faced with stairs or a ramp is irrelevant, his ineptitude at drinking water in public is totally immaterial. What matters is he’s willfully ignorant, he’s compulsively dishonest, he’s unwilling or unable to put aside his own self-interests, he’s lazy and impulsive, he has no core values, he’s an authoritarian racist who has no regard for the Constitution or representative democracy. Those are all valid reasons to remove him from office. We don’t need any other reasons.
Wow, what it must be like to live in your narrow focus of reality. You still use “comrade” Trump even though it has been proven time and time again he had nothing to do with Russia, but do not let some silly facts get in the way. What it must be like to wake up filled with such hate and vitriol for one man everyday must be all consuming. I mean I hated just about everything Obama stood for politically and ideology wise, but damn I still went about my day. I knew the country was just enamored with the “articulate and bright and clean” black guy so I was willing to wait for the shine to dull on the new toy. But jesus man, get a grip on reality at least.
seems like your Obama derangement syndrome is pretty severe since you need to bring him up over three years after he left office. you can relax, he can’t run again. hopefully it won’t trigger you to Obama’s sidekick whoop Trump in Nov. maybe seek a therapist before that?
Hey Billy. Yes, I still use Comrade Trump. Unfortunately, it has NOT “been proven time and time again he had nothing to do with Russia.” In fact, there’s a massive amount of evidence compiled over the last few decades that reveal how compromised Trump is because of his arrangements with Russians.
Let’s start with the Russian mobster David Bogatin, who bought five condos in Trump Tower in 1984. Those condos were seized by the government when it was discovered they were used to launder money for the Russian mob. That might just be a coincidence, except that by 1998 fully a third of the condos on floors 76 to 83 of Trump Tower were owned by people or LLCs tied to the Russian mob, Russian intelligence services, or gangsters from former Soviet republics. This included Vyacheslav Kirillovich Ivankov (go ahead, google him). So many Russians bought Trump apartments in two of his Florida properties that they became informally known as ‘Little Moscow’.
It’s important to remember that the Russian intelligence services have a long history of working closely with Russian gangsters to acquire information and get dirt on important people, who could then be manipulated to serve Russian interests. And remember that after his Atlantic City casinos went bankrupt, Trump was something like US$4 billion in debt. No US bank would loan him money. He remained solvent because of monies from Deutsche Bank (which has been prosecuted for laundering Russian mob money) and through investments made through a number of banks in former Soviet republics.
There’s a LOT more, but you get the idea. So yeah, I think there’s an excellent chance Russian intelligence has used their influence to shape Trump’s position on foreign policy in favor of Russian interests, to the detriment of US interests. Which is why I call him Comrade Trump.
I really don’t care either!! … What really matters (from this post) … “What matters is he’s willfully ignorant, he’s compulsively dishonest, he’s unwilling or unable to put aside his own self-interests, he’s lazy and impulsive, he has no core values, he’s an authoritarian racist who has no regard for the Constitution or representative democracy. Those are all valid reasons to remove him from office. We don’t need any other reasons.”
Excellent…and hopefully this long despicable nightmare is almost over. And, by the way, boy, are you delusional, B.G. Woodyll.
I don’t think it’s about people picking on his ‘disabilities’ as such – it seems to me that it’s more a desperate hope that there’s something seriously wrong with him that will terminate his despotic influence.
