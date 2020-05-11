fifty ways

— I’m confused. I don’t understand. I just don’t get it.

— What’s the matter, pookie?

— I really really don’t understand why people are reacting to a pandemic this way.

— Oh. It’s because they’re assholes.

— They assert their right to protest a legal order from their governor, but they were outraged when a black football player took a knee to protest racial police brutality. Don’t they see how illogical that is?

— No, because they’re assholes.

— They insist they’re pro-life, that every potential life is sacred, but at the same time they say it’s permissible for some folks to die in order to strengthen the economy. Not just permissible, but necessary. I don’t understand that reasoning.

— It’s asshole reasoning. The reasoning of assholes.

— They argue that they have the absolute right over the integrity of their bodies, that if they don’t want to wear a mask, they shouldn’t have to. But they also want to deny women the right over the integrity of their bodies, saying they shouldn’t be allowed to terminate an unwanted pregnancy. I mean, they feel imposed upon if they have to wear a mask, but it’s not an imposition for a woman to carry an unwanted fetus for nine months? Explain that to me.

— The explanation is that they’re assholes.

— And armed protests? What’s with that? Not just protests against stay-at-home orders, but armed protests. Why do they need to bring guns?

— It’s because they’re assholes.

— They call themselves patriots, but they keep waving Confederate or Nazi flags. I mean, flags of peoples who fought against the United States. How is that patriotic?

— They’re assholes.

— They say President Obama was corrupt, even though nobody in his administration was ever charged with a crime. Eight years and constant ongoing Congressional investigations, not one person charged with a crime. But they insist Trump is the best president ever, despite the fact that at least seven members of his administration or transition team have pleaded guilty or been convicted of felonies. And who knows how many were fired or resigned in disgrace. How does that compute?

— Dude, they’re assholes. I don’t know what else to say.

— They claim to respect law enforcement, but they also say the FBI tried to derail the Trump presidential campaign. They say they believe in the rule of law, but they don’t want the rule of law to apply to themselves. It doesn’t make any sense. I don’t get it.

— Yes, you do. They’re assholes.

— I just can’t wrap my head around all of this. It’s like…it’s like…I don’t even know.

— Sit back, pookie, and allow me to quote the poet Simon.

“The problem is all inside your head”, she said to me

“The answer is easy if you take it logically

I’d like to help you in your struggle to be free

There must be fifty ways to say they’re assholes.”

— So you’re saying…it’s because they’re assholes?

— Ah, day dawns in the rock garden.

— What?

— You have seen the light.