weather report

Comrade Trump: I got it! I got it! Why don’t we nuke them?

White House Aide: Yes sir, we will. Who are ‘them’?

Trump: Hurricanes!

Aide: Hurricanes?

Trump: Nuke the shit out of them!

Aide: We’ll look into it, sir.

Aide: He wants to nuke hurricanes.

Other aide: What the fuck?

Aide: Yeah, I don’t know.

Other aide: Why does…wait, he…fuck me with a chainsaw.

Other aide: He wants to nuke hurricanes.

Journalist: What the fuck?

Other aide: Yeah, I don’t know. Don’t use my name.

Journalist: Okay. But how does he…I mean, why would…fuck me with a chainsaw.

Journalist: Mr. President, there are reports you’ve suggested nuking hurricanes. Your response?

Comrade Trump: I never said that! Fake news!

Journalist: Sir, you…

Trump: Excuse me. Obama had eight years, never did anything about hurricanes! Nothing! His hurricane policy was a total disaster!

Journalist: But Mr. Presi…

Trump: Excuse me. Nothing! Democrats love hurricanes! And open borders and crime! The Trump administration has done more for hurricanes than almost anybody, I can tell you that! By the way, you think it’s a coincidence that every hurricane is coming from south of the border? We’re building wall! New wall!

Journalist: Are you saying a border wall would…

Trump: Excuse me. Excuse me. Nobody knows more about hurricanes than I do! Nobody! Obama was weak! A disaster. I didn’t say nuke! I never said nuke! I could do nuke if I wanted, but I don’t want nuke! But I could! I inherited the hurricane situation from Obama! There were hurricanes before Trump! Long before! But I’m not saying nuke! I never said that! You’re fake news!

Journalist: Thank you Mr. President.

Journalist: Today President Trump stated he was instituting a ‘no-nuke’ policy regarding hurricanes, separating himself from previous administration policies.

Other journalist: It’s a complicated situation. Democrats have so far failed to come up with a hurricane proposal that’s acceptable to the president.

Journalist: Both sides need to work together to come up with a solution.

Other Journalist: Hurricanes shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

People of the World: What the fuck?

