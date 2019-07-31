elections have consequences, sort of

Ordinary Dude: Why aren’t we impeaching Comrade Trump?

Moderate Democratic Member of Congress: I don’t think we have quite enough information to begin impeachment proceedings.

OD: Is there credible evidence that he obstructed an investigation into possible wrongdoing by him and his staff?

MDMoC: Well, yes, but…

OD: Is there credible evidence that he lies every day to the American people? That he lies so consistently and shamelessly that nobody can trust or rely on anything he says?

MDMoC: Well, yes, but…

OD: Is there credible evidence that he was elected with the aid of a hostile foreign power? That he welcomed that aid in 2016 and might do so again in 2020?

MDMoC: Well, yes, but…

OD: Is there credible evidence that he’s abusing his office to increase his personal wealth?

MDMoC: Well, yes, but…

OD: Is there credible evidence that Comrade Trump has cozied up to Mohammed bin Salman, who had a critic tortured, murdered and dismembered? And that he’s repeatedly bypassed Congress in order to sell weapons to him?

MDMoC: Well, yes, but…

OD: And that’s he’s playing footsie with other leaders of hostile nations, while insulting and demeaning the leaders of friendly nations?

MDMoC: Well, yes, but…

OD: Is there credible evidence that he’s abused the office of the president to settle personal grievances?

MDMoC: Well, yes, but…

OD: Is there credible evidence that he’s used his office to consistently undermine federal law enforcement agencies and the US intelligence community?

MDMoC: Well, yes, but…

OD: And doesn’t that make the US less safe?

MDMoC: Well, yes, but…

OD: Is there credible evidence that Trump violated campaign finance laws by paying hush money to women with whom he’s had affairs while married to his third wife?

MDMoC: Well, yes, but…

OD: What about neo-Nazis and white supremicists? Is there credible evidence that he’s encouraged these groups, either openly or through example?

MDMoC: Well, yes, but…

OD: Is there credible evidence that he’s attacked the freedom of the press and called the news media ‘the enemy of the people’?

MDMoC: Well, yes, but…

OD: Is there credible evidence that he’s created policies that separate children from their asylum-seeking parents? That he’s housed both the children and their parents in appalling circumstances? That he failed to insure there’s a method for re-uniting those children with their parents? Is there credible evidence that some of those children will likely never see their parents again?

MDMoC: Well, yes, but…

OD: Is there credible evidence that the Trump administration is the most corrupt, most inept, most conflicted, most incompetent administration ever?

MDMoC: Well, yes, but…

OD: Is there credible evidence that Trump is a racist?

MDMoC: Well, yes, but…

OD: Don’t all these facts taken together amount to the biggest betrayal of the United States by a president in our history? And isn’t that betrayal still taking place?

MDMoC: Well, yes, but…

OD: So why aren’t we impeaching the motherfucker already?

MDMoC: Because we’re not sure impeachment is a politically wise position to take.

OD: …

MDMoC: If we try to impeach, Republicans will accuse us of being partisan.

OD: …

MDMoC: And even if we do impeach him, the Senate probably wouldn’t vote to convict.

OD: Jesus suffering fuck.

MDMoC: Hey, don’t blame us. You elected us, after all.

Advertisements