continuing conversations between knur and gary

Gary: I am listening, Knur.

Knur: Gary, before my life functions terminate, I request communication with the principal overseer of your planet.

Gary: Our planet had no principal overseer. We are ruled by various individual sovereign states.

Knur: I request communication with the principal overseer of your sovereign state.

Gary: Purpose?

Knur: A warning about the germ spores that infest your planet.

Gary: Communication may not be possible.

Knur: Explain.

Gary: The overseer may be engaged in an event in which a small globe is propelled across varied terrains by striking the globe with differently sized sticks.

Knur: The purpose for propelling the globe?

Gary: To insert the globe into an awkwardly placed cavity.

Knur: Would it not be more efficient for the overseer to utilize its appendages to insert the globe into the cavity?

Gary: Efficiency is irrelevant in this matter. The use of globe-propelling sticks is mandatory.

Knur: Curious. The globe-propelling event is religious?

Gary: Debatable. The general purpose is competition.

Knur: Define.

Gary: An event in which at least two parties strive for a goal which cannot be shared.

Knur: For what purpose?

Gary: Enjoyment.

Knur: Remarkable. Query: may I communicate with your overseer when he has succeeded in inserting the globe in the cavity?

Gary: Uncertain. The globe must be inserted into eighteen separate cavities before the event is completed.

Knur: …

Gary: …

Knur: Gary, the germ spores that infest your atmosphere may also threaten the life functions of multiple species on your planet.

Gary: Affirmative.

Knur: Including your own species.

Gary: That is consistent with our own research.

Knur: The germ spores threaten multiple species and ecosystems.

Gary: Understood.

Knur: Therefore, would it not…

Gary: No.

Knur: And yet…

Gary: No. The elimination of germ spores cannot be achieved.

Knur: Explain.

Gary: It would inhibit the ability of the ruling classes to accumulate valuable resources and occupiable land mass.

Knur: Illogical. The germ spores threaten all resources and land masses.

Gary: Agreed. The ruling classes contend the accumulation is inherent in the normative rules inscribed and certified by our progenitors.

Knur: Hail the progenitors!

Gary: Hail the progenitors!

Knur: The germ spores will proliferate.

Gary: It is known.

Knur: Multiple species and ecosystems will perish.

Gary: It is known.

Knur: …

Gary: …

Knur: It is possible the principal overseer will interrupt the globe-propelling event to avoid unnecessary destruction?

Gary: Possible, but improbable.

Knur: …

Gary: …

Knur: Dude, that’s fucked up.

