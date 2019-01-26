the lesson of history

I’ll bet you’re sitting there right now and asking yourself, “Hey, I wonder how the patriots at FreeRepublic reacted to Comrade Donald Trump being totally nutted yesterday in the Rose Garden by Nancy the Knife Pelosi?” Well, you can stop wondering, on account of I’m going to tell you how they reacted.
Not well, is how they reacted. Depending on how you define ‘not well’. Many of them were…well, let’s say they were somewhat disappointed.
He just caved on TV….what a PUSSY!! — sailor76
Stock up. The Republic is dead. — dware
First, he said Mexico would pay for the wall, then demanded $5 billion from US tax payers. Second, he said no to opening the government no matter what until the wall was funded. It is now opening today. NO wall. CAVED! — CodeToad
Some sought to understand–to explain how this Jedi Master of the Deal could have been out-maneuvered. Surely Trump must be playing multi-dimensional chess.
What is this 3 week delay accomplishing for the wall funding? Getting us by the Superbowl. Only thing that makes sense to me. — mewzilla
He will get a SOTU and the dems fear this. — Boardwalk
But most seemed to understand that Comrade Trump was overmatched. Not even Superman could have withstood the implacable and evil forces arrayed against him.
I don’t have energy to follow this shit on a day to day basis anymore. Democrats want to destroy this country, period and the Republican’s don’t seem to be doing a damn’ thing about it. They should’ve funded the wall within weeks of Trump taking office. That they didn’t tells me they don’t really want to do a damn’ thing about illegal immigration. Not even sure why I bother to vote anymore. — usconservative
DJT is facing never before seen attacks and pressure and is fighting back every way he can. Yet still, weenies on this site take every opportunity to so discord along with Ann coulter. She is a whore who would change her allegiance in a new york minute for an extra million dollars. — okkev68
He is a duly elected President who hasn’t been in charge since the election….he has been battling a coup since day one. The Feds (IRS, CIA, FBI, DOJ) have committed illegal crimes against him with impunity…and their protorian guards in the MSM have covered it up. Your ire is facing the wrong direction. — roses of sharon
A surprisingly large proportion, though, felt their ire was facing in the right direction (I’ll bet you didn’t know ire had a face). They suggested Comrade Trump just wasn’t up to the task. Not only was he taken down, he was taken down BY A GIRL.
It’s game over. Nancy and Chuck run the show. — Scott from the Left Coast
Dude, it ain’t happening. We’ve had two years. Nothing’s going to happen in 3 weeks. It’s over. — DownThe405
Trump folded, ceded to Pelosi. Now he’s just rambling in shame, all talk, no action. Pathetically, he’s just repeating worn speech talking points he’s given over and over. Doesn’t cover that there is no money, just an expectation to talk with people that said No Money and WON. Pelosi owns Trump. — Reno89519
But there were those who started to wonder if Comrade Trump really wanted the wall to begin with. Maybe…just maybe…he wasn’t all that serious.
Trump never fought very hard when the GOP was in control. If Paul Ryan was not going to fund the wall, what made him think Nancy Pelosi would? — David1292
If the problem is so serious, why wait? It’s going to lead many to believe now that the problem isn’t all that serious. — dfwgator
Of course, there were Freepers who focused on the future rather than dwell on the ignominy of the present or the expectations of the past. Where do they go now? What are they to do? How should they respond to the government re-opening without any money for a wall? Some will vote differently; some advocate more direct action.
I’ll write in Mickey mouse before I vote for someone who is rhetoric. 21 months remaining and counting and court up ahead. pelosi in the driver’s seat. The long the waits to declare the emergency, the less likely m amor work will be done. — morphing libertarian
All I can think of is the line: “Cut the cake!” – and there rolls out the Death Mobile. One way or the other the left will be defeated. If not through political action – then by violence … Because that is the lesson of history. — JME_FAN
The lesson of history. Maybe it would be wise to consider recent history — the two caravans that Trump claimed were ‘invasions’. Consider how those people swarmed over the southern border in Death Mobiles (the back seats of which were jammed with women bound and gagged with duct tape), turning right and/or left, pillaging whole communities, marauding the countryside, laying waste to crops and homes, plundering shops and warehouses, massacring innocent Americans in their beds, and…wait. What?
Oh yeah. That didn’t happen. Still, we should keep the words of ‘morphing libertarian’ in mind when the next three weeks pass and there’s still no money to build a beautiful wall: “The long the waits to declare the emergency, the less likely m amor work will be done.” Amen to that, sister.
It really is remarkable, sometimes, how so many people can live in such separate realities.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What I find interesting and encouraging, though, is that Trump’s unprecedented collapse in the face of Nancy the Knife’s resistance has Freepers at each other’s throats. Folks who feel Trump caved are being attacked by folks who believe Trump is still their champion — and folks who think Trump is playing Democrats are furious with folks who feel Trump has betrayed them.
The blood is in the water, and the sharks are nipping at each other.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It truly is amazing. Trump decides to go ahead and end the shut down with a fire across the bow of Pelosi but you still think it is a win for her and a loss for Trump. You truly are delusional.
Trump feels for the people going without pay so he did what he could do. He ended the shutdown but with a caveat, either give the money for the wall or a deceleration of emergency ill be declared. Trump decided he would no longer allow the democrats to hold hostage the federal workers while she played politics with their lives.
but then again you see the world through your stained TDS glasses and fail to see anything through the lens of reality.
LikeLike
Oh…. NOW I get it… you’re a comedy writer!
LikeLiked by 1 person
by all means, please let us declare a deceleration of emergency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Aw, Billy…it takes a bold, far-sighted man to look at Donald J. Trump and see the face of compassion for the unfortunate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In which “far-sighted” means “blind.”
LikeLike
What color is the sky on your planet?
LikeLike
“Trump feels for the people going without pay…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
So when Trump said he’d be “proud” to shut down the government, you got understanding and compassion? and during the shutdown, when he said it could go on for months or years, you got understanding and compassion?
He ended the shutdown because airports were closing and his support was sinking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel the need to say this. Billy Woody is wrong. But he willingly comes to this blog, exposes himself to ideas he’s almost certainly going to disagree with (or find offensive), then posts a response knowing other folks will likely excoriate him for it. I respect him for that. Most conservatives (and most liberals, for that matter) aren’t willing to read and engage opinions they passionately disagree with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You make a good point. Thanks, Greg.
I apologize, Billy, for being snarky.
LikeLike