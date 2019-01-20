c’mon, just pay for the wall, okay?

COMRADE TRUMP: I’m going to build a wall and Mexico will pay for it.

DEMOCRATS: Yeah, sure.

CT: I’m ending DACA.

D: Wait, what?

CT: And I’m ending temporary protected status for immigrants.

D: You’re what?

CT: I’m enforcing a program to separate children from parents seeking asylum.

D: The fuck?

CT: Mexico will pay for the wall eventually through a process only I can understand, but in the meantime, you’ll have to pay for it.

D: No fucking way.

CT: I’m going to shut down the government if you don’t pay for the wall.

D: You’re insane.

CT: It’s okay, I won’t blame you for it.

D: Yes you will.

CT: There’s a crisis on the border and Democrats shut down the government.

D: You created the crisis, you weasel-brained mook. And you shut down the government.

CT: Pay for the wall or I’ll put children in cages.

D: You’ve already put children in cages.

CT: I’ll end the Democrat’s shutdown if you pay for the wall.

D: Fuck you.

CT: I’ll end the Democrat shutdown and let you have DACA for three years if you pay for the wall.

D: Jeebus on toast, that’s extortion. And you’re probably lying anyway.

CT: Pay for the wall or I’ll declare a national emergency.

D: There’s no emergency, you stupid fuck.

CT: THERE’S AN EMERGENCY!

D: Take your meds.

CT: Pay for the wall or I’ll ruin the economy.

D: You’re already ruining the economy. And the environment. And democracy.

CT: Pay for the wall or I’ll sell the children in cages to Russia. Creating jobs!

D: You’re a monster.

CT: Pay for the wall and I’ll give you an apartment in Trump Tower Moscow. And Mexico will pay for it.

D: Oh, for fuck’s sake.

CT: It puts the lotion on its skin or it gets the hose again.

D: …

CT: I’m the best negotiator ever.

Advertisements