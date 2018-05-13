bracing for disaster

Almost actual headlines and reporting from the Honolulu Star Advertiser (perhaps with an occasional minor editorial change).

Lava spatter activity starts from a new fissure

The Tsunami Warning Center reported that an earthquake occurred Saturday offshore, magnitude 4.3. No tsunami is expected, however some areas may have experienced shaking.

The new fissure began erupting at about 6:30 a.m. today and was sputtering lava 100 feet into the air. It appeared in a cow pasture. Minor spattering activity from the fissure is diminishing and no significant lava flow was issued from this area.

Officials say it’s possible there may be an explosive eruption. This could generate dangerous debris near the crater as well as ashfalls up to tens of miles downwind.

Residents are advised to be on the alert in the event of possible gas emissions and volcanic eruption. There may be little to no advance notice to evacuate, so take this time to prepare.

The Pahoa Community Center and Kea’au Community Center are open. Food will be provided and the shelters are pet-friendly.

