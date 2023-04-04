trumpoetry

Imagine my excitement

At Comrade Trump’s indictment.

The result of his gobshitement

Is arrest.

But I say without restriction

Or any contradiction

It’s really his conviction

I request.

I’d wear a red carnation

And make a big donation

For his incarceration

Without fail.

It would not be prejudgemental

Or in any way grudgemental

To hope that his judgmental

Will end in jail.