reasoned debate

MAGA Fuckwit: If you indict and arrest Trump, we will burn this motherfucker down!

America: Well, we’re still going to indict and arrest him.

MAGA Fuckwit: He did nothing wrong!

America: Sorry, disagree.

MAGA Fuckwit: The call to Georgia was perfect!

America: No, but that’s not what we’re arresting him for.

MAGA Fuckwit: The election was stolen!

America: No, but that’s not what we’re arresting him for.

MAGA Fuckwit: January 6th was a peaceful protest!

America: No, but that’s not what we’re arresting him for.

MAGA Fuckwit: As president he had the power to declassify top secret documents just by thinking about it!

America: No, but that’s not what we’re arresting him for.

Defending the Constitutional Right to Pay Hush Money to Porn Stars!

MAGA Fuckwit: He…he…whatever you say he did, he didn’t do it! Or he was right to do it!

America: We’re arresting him for illegally paying hush money to a porn star.

MAGA Fuckwit: We…that’s…you can’t…we will burn this…c’mon!

America: Yeah, that’s it. Hush money, porn star.

MAGA Fuckwit: That’s not illegal!

America: Yeah, it is if you try to pass it off as a campaign contribution.

MAGA Fuckwit: He did it to protect his wife and kids!

America: Yeah, no.

MAGA Fuckwit: Real men cheat on their wives!

America: Seriously? That’s your argument?

MAGA Fuckwit: Goddamnit!

America: [shrugs]

MAGA Fuckwit: Can’t you indict and arrest him for the other crimes?!

America: Sure. Just wait.

MAGA Fuckwit: Okay, good, then we will burn this motherfucker down!

America: We’ll let you know when we’re ready.