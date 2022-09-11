the power to kill conversation

— So, did you see where Trump tweeted that the Queen had knighted him in secret and he didn’t tell anybody?

— Fake.

— Well, yeah, of course it is. Wait, hold on…

— What?

— Are you saying it’s fake that Trump was knighted in secret? Or that the tweet itself is fake?

— See, this is what Trump has done. He’s fucked with the entire notion of capital T Truth. Now we can’t even have a conversation because we have to stop and do reality checks on stuff that ought to be obvious, but isn’t anymore. Because everything is nuts.

— Well, yeah, but…wait, what?

— The tweet is…and, I mean it’s not even a ‘tweet’ is it, since the fucker got himself kicked off Twitter.

— Yeah, but calling it a ‘Truth’ is so fuckin’ stupid that I can’t bring myself to do it.

— Agreed, so okay, we’ll call it a tweet even though it’s not.

— Okay, good. Where were we?

— We were at ‘what’s fake’.

— Right. Continue.



— The tweet itself is fake. And the fake tweet’s claim is fake as well.

— It’s a lie in a lie, yeah. But it’s also the sort of boneheaded stupid lie that Trump might actually make in the hope that somebody might think it’s true. I mean, it’s possible to believe it would be true for Trump to make that sort of lie.

— Yes. Maybe? I think you’re right, if I understood what you said.

— I’m saying ‘The Queen made me a knight in secret and I didn’t tell anybody’ is sort of believable as a lie that Trump would tell.

— …

— Right?

— I’m still working through that.

— …

— Yeah, okay. Yes. I’m pretty sure I agree with that. What was the original question?

— Fuck if I can remember.

— You wanted to know if I saw that Tweet?

— Did you?

— I did. Why?

— …

— …

— I don’t remember. I think I was trying to make a point. About…something.

— Fuckin’ Trump…

— …

— You want to talk about the new Game of Throne thing?

— …

— I haven’t seen it.

— Nor have I.

— Maybe we should just sit here and drink quietly for a bit.

— There’s a new Lord of the Rings thing too.

— …

— …

— Didn’t we used to have actual conversations about, you know…stuff?

— …

— …

— Fuckin’ Trump. The very mention of his name has the power to kill conversation.