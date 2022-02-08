gop evolution of political discourse

Democrat: That insurrection on January 6th was awful.

Republican: Yeah, that was bad.

Dem: No way anybody could justify that sort of violence.

Rep: Well, it was bad but folks are upset about the election, so it’s sorta justifiable.

Dem: What? No. Ain’t no way you can justify assaulting the Capitol building.

Rep: Yeah, deffo justifiable.

Dem: Are you crazy?

Rep: Wasn’t just justifiable…actually justified. And maybe even a good thing?

Dem: No fucking way.

Rep: Yeah, deffo a good thing.

Dem: You’ve gone deep into the dark place, haven’t you.

Rep: Deffo a good thing. Maybe even a necessary thing.

Dem: Jesus suffering fuck.

Rep: Yep, it was absolutely good and totally necessary. Had to be done.

Dem: Can NOT believe you people.

Rep: I’m thinking we should do it again, maybe?

Dem: What about democracy?

Rep: It’s fucking ON, bitch.

Ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.