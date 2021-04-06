covid on the floor

February 12, 2021 — HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s statewide mask mandate that had been in place since July was lifted Friday by Gov. Greg Gianforte. Gianforte, a Republican, promised the day after assuming office in January that he would lift the state’s mask mandate once there were liability protections in place for businesses and health care providers. The state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Gregory Holzman, resigned from his post Thursday, the day after Gianforte announced he would lift the mask mandate.

April 6, 2021 — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has tested positive for COVID-19. The Republican governor’s office released a statement Monday evening saying that after experiencing mild symptoms a day earlier, Gianforte was tested “out of an abundance of caution.” All of the governor’s in-person events have been canceled, and he plans to work from his home in Bozeman. His staff will be be tested for the virus Tuesday.

Moron

Dr. Gregory Holzman: There are multiple reports across the nation of people stepping on Legos and hurting their bare feet.

Gov. Gianforte: Fake news. I’ve never stepped on a Lego. I’ve never seen a Lego.

Dr. H: Legos are real. People are dropping them on both coasts. It’s only a matter of time before Legos get dropped here in Montana. We should consider a boot mandate until we can isolate the people who are dropping Legos.

Gov. G: A boot mandate? That would be an infringement on the freedom of Montanans. Besides, only a few people in Montana have stepped on Legos.

Dr. H: Until we can identify who is dropping Legos, a boot mandate will prevent widespread foot injuries. We need to stay ahead of the problem.

Gov. G: I’m not going to issue a boot mandate when only a hundred or so Montanans have stepped on a Lego.

Dr. H: But the number of instances of people stepping on Legos is increasing. Happily, recent research indicates boots may not be necessary; shoes will be equally effective.

Gov. G: First you say boots, now you say shoes. Maybe you’re wrong about shoes too. Besides, most people who step on Legos recover.

Dr. H: Thousands of Legos…probably tens of thousands…are on the floor in Montana now. People are stepping on them at an unprecedented rate. A shoe mandate is vital.

Gov. G: Okay, I’ll suggest people should start wearing shoes, but I’m not going to make it mandatory.

Dr. H: The hospitals are being overwhelmed with foot injuries from people stepping on Legos.

Gov. G: Okay, I’ll issue a shoe mandate. Happy now?

Dr. H: Foot injuries are leveling off. There are fewer reports of Legos being dropped on the floor.

Gov. G: I’ll remove the shoe mandate.

Dr. H: No, it’s too early. Some of your own staff may have stepped on a Lego. We need to keep the show mandate in place a little bit…

Gov. G: I’ve removed the shoe mandate.

Dr. H: I quit.

Gov. G: Ouch. What the hell did I just step on?

Dr. H (muttering): Moron.

And that’s today’s lesson.