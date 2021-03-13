Democrats: We think we should help people who’ve suffered as a result of the pandemic.

Republicans: Okay. Wait…which people?

Dems: All of them, but mostly the poor and working classes.

Reps: Seriously?

Dems: Seriously.

Reps: Uh, you realize they’re not going to donate to your campaigns, right?

Dems: Well…

Reps: Not in any meaningful way. Maybe a couple of bucks now and then, but we’re not talking about a massive tsunami of cabbage. They’re…you know…poor and all that.

Dems: Yeah. That’s why they need help.

Reps: So it’s not about campaign contributions?

Dems: It’s not about campaign contributions.

Reps: So it’s a political stunt. Not sure how that helps our party.

Dems: We think it’s good politics, but mainly it’s about helping the people.

Reps: Sure. But try to see it from our perspective. If YOU guys help…you know, ‘the people’…they’re going to wonder why WE didn’t help them when we wore the big hat.

Dems: Maybe. But the point is the people need help. So we should…you know…help them.

Reps: I dunno. How much help are we talking about?

Dems: A lot of help. Huge help. Uh…a massive tsunami of cabbage.

Reps: What? No. Are you kidding? Fuck that.

Dems: But…

Reps: Maybe we take some baby steps. A little bit of help. A tiny bit. Mostly symbolic. Enough that ‘the people’ will get the idea, but not so much that it’ll piss off our base.

Dems: If we reduce the amount of the help, will you vote with us?

Reps: Hah! Nofuckingway. Our base would set fire to the goddamn Capitol again. Have you MET those guys? They fucking nuts.

Dems: If you’re not going to support the legislation, then why should we modify it to help you?

Reps: In the interest of bipartisanship. The ‘people’ like bipartisanship. They eat that shit up with a spoon.

Dems: But bipartisanship requires both of us to be willing to cooperate in the interest of good policy.

Reps: See, you guys always get that wrong. Bipartisanship just means using the word ‘bipartisan’ now and then. Or it means accusing you guys of not being bipartisan. It’s just a word we have to insert into our messaging. Kinda like ‘Christian’.

Dems: Yeah, no, I don’t think so.

Reps: So…you’re still going ahead with that ‘helping ‘the people” business?

Dems: Yep.

Reps: Look, that’s really going to hurt us. You don’t want to do that, do you?

Dems: No, but we really DO want to help the people.

Reps: You may want to think about this. We have this whole Dr. Seuss thing we’ve been working on. It’ll fuck you up, big time. And we’ve got a Mr. Potato Head’s dick agenda that will leave you guys bleeding in the goddamn gutter.

Dems: Thanks for the warning, but I think we’ll keep…wait. Mr. Potato Head’s dick?

Reps: It’s a thing. We’re still setting the parameters of the campaign. But if you guys insist on this ‘the people’ bullshit, we will choke you on Mr. Potato Head’s dick.

Dems: It’s a risk we’ll have to take.

Reps: Sorry…wasn’t listening. I was composing a fundraising email. I’m telling you, Mr. Potato Head is going to bring us a massive tsunami of cabbage. What were you saying?

Dems: We were saying we’re still going to help the people.

Reps: Okay. Go ahead. You guys are going to fucking ruin government, but go ahead. You’ll find out. You can’t dodge Mr. Potato Head’s dick. This is big boy politics.