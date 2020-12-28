a short list of things i’d like to see in 2021

In the last week of December in 2018 I cobbled together a list of things I’d like to see in 2019. Last year, I did the same thing — a list of things I’d like to see in 2020. I figured, what the hell, I might as well do it again this year. Sure, I didn’t actually get to see any of the things on either list, but that’s not really the point. I don’t actually expect to see any of these things happen in 2021; I’d just like it if they did.

Consider this to be an addition to or an extension of the two prior lists, because I’d still like to see those things. I’ll repeat a few items from the two previous lists because I’d still very much like to see them. Anyway, here, in no particular order, are some things I’d like to see in 2021:

— A memorial to the hundreds of thousands of folks in the US who died from Covid-19.

— Better and more ubiquitous public transportation (buses, trams, teleportation booths) that reached poor, working class, and suburban communities.

— More bat houses. Bats are cool.

— Universal selective service in the US. Not necessarily military service, but a couple years of compulsory national, state, or local service (2019).

— The return of clotheslines. Best (and most picturesque) way ever to dry clothes.

— Federal support for states that pass Idaho Stop/Delaware Yield laws for bicycles.

— Speaking of which, I’d like to see cyclists stop putting speakers on their bikes. If you want to listen to music when you’re cycling, buy some goddamn earbuds.

— Brett Kavanaugh busted for DWI (2019, 2020).

— A global ban on leaf blowers. Leaf blowers are NOT cool.

— A complete rewriting of the last season of Game of Thrones. I mean, c’mon.

— Donald Trump and his family of grifters and traitors in handcuffs (2019, 2020).

— Turtle ponds in new neighborhoods. Turtles are cool.

— A minimum wage that would allow a single person to hold one job and be able to support a family.

— Speaking of work, a new Works Project Administration that paid folks to build, repair, and beautify US infrastructure, and that hired artists of all types to contribute. Maybe tie that in with the universal selective service? Yeah, that would work.

— The patriarchy smashed into tiny shards, those shard ground into dust, that dust buried deep in the earth, the earth above it salted so that nothing will grow there for a thousand years (2020).

— Trees. I’d like to see more trees planted. All types of trees in all types of places. I like trees. Trees are cool.

— Reality Winner released from prison (2020).

— Small tax rebates for folks who allow/encourage wildlife to live in/on their suburban homes. I’m talking rabbits, opossum, squirrels, chipmunks, bats (of course), probably birds, groundhogs. I’ve no idea how that would actually work, but I like the idea.

— And, of course, actual usable pockets in women’s clothes. It’s 2021, for fuck’s sake (2019, 2020).

As before, I’m sure there’s lots of other stuff. This is just off the top of my head; this is me killing time before I go run some errands.

What about you? What would you like to see in the coming year?