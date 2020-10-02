It is what it is.

First let me say this, because this is important: expressing happiness that Comrade Trump has tested positive for Covid-19 is unseemly and callous — just as unseemly and callous as those people who expresses happiness that Justice the Notorious RBG died.
That said, I understand and can appreciate the poetic justice of it. He had access to the best medical advice in the world, he had access to the world’s most reliable information about the pandemic, he had the ability to take the world’s best precautions against the coronavirus, he had the power to significantly make the US safer against Covid-19 transmission — and he just flat out decided NOT to take advantage of any of that.
Why? Ignorant narcissism. He ignored the experts, he assumed he knew more than they did, he assumed nothing could hurt him because he was well protected, and he quietly encouraged his staff NOT to wear masks. Several White House staffers and members of the Secret Service guarding Trump have tested positive for Covid over the last couple of months, but Trump took no notice.
After Hope Hicks, with whom he’d been in close contact, tested positive, Trump still went to a fundraiser at his Bedminster Golf Club, where he didn’t wear a mask. All those people have now been exposed. Amy Coney Barrett, his SCOTUS pick, has been exposed. Kayleigh McEnany, the WH press secretary has been exposed, but she didn’t wear a mask during yesterday’s press briefing, so all those reporters have been exposed. Trump’s Chief of Staff has been exposed, as have all the people he’s been in close contact with. Hope Hicks was maskless at the presidential debate on Tuesday; the WH didn’t bother to alert the Biden campaign when she tested positive. They had to learn about it on the news.
None of this had to happen. Most of this could have been prevented IF Trump hadn’t been an ignorant narcissist. IF he’d listened to the experts. IF he’d worn a mask and encouraged — no, if he’d mandated — others to wear a mask whenever they were in groups.
But no. Comrade Trump didn’t do that. He was reckless and stupid and now he’s got the bug. I’m not happy about that. But I’m not sad about it either.
It is what it is.
I’m positive.
LikeLike
You’ve tested positive for Covid? Or you’re positive about something in specific?
LikeLike
Positive about the news. Of course! Nobody is is interested if I die of not. I know my place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am sure you have a family who is interested in if you die or not.
LikeLike
The worst of all this is that a deadly virus–a naturally occurring, malignant thing that only wants to live, doesn’t care who in–has been so cynically politicized. There is nothing political or partisan about a virus. As we now see. The second worst is that science has been stomped in the mud as a result. But as we also now see, science–as represented by the virus–prevails, no matter the politics. Indeed, no matter what, as the fires in the West might also point out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Public trust in science has been diminished by this administration. The entire notion of objective Truth and Fact has been degraded. So many people — mostly conservatives, I believe, but liberals and progressives as well — refuse to distinguish between opinion and fact. It’s damaged us as a nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s damaged us in Europe & elsewhere too Greg – the rise of the alt-right across the world stands testament to that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Peter, you’re absolutely correct. The anti-science, anti-intellectual, and generally antisocial alt-right is a global thing. The hate and fear are the same; the only thing that makes the US version worse is that our hateful, fearful, nut cases have guns.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on It Is What It Is and commented:
Agree!! It didn’t have to be this way!! … “None of this had to happen. Most of this could have been prevented IF Trump hadn’t been an ignorant narcissist. IF he’d listened to the experts. IF he’d worn a mask and encouraged – no, if he’d mandated – others to wear a mask whenever they were in groups.
But no. Comrade Trump didn’t do that. He was reckless and stupid and now he’s got the bug!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
What if this is all a ruse to show the public that there is nothing to be afraid of… just wondering, wouldn’t put it past them.
LikeLike
I’ve heard several variations on the ruse theme. It’s certainly possible, since Trump will lie about almost anything. But I’m unconvinced. Who would be the target audience for such a ruse? His followers will love him regardless of his Covid status. Those of us who oppose him will vote against him regardless of his Covid status. And both groups think it’s possible he’s lying about his status.
I just don’t see any benefit for Trump in faking a positive Covid test. If he was trying to dodge the debates, or trying to distract the public from some other scandal, I think he’d be more likely to fake an injury — something more manly than just getting sick, which he sees as ‘weakness’.
So yeah, I think he really, truly did test positive.
LikeLike
It does suck all the oxygen out of the news cycle. Biden hasn’t had a headline since the announcement, and probably won’t get one for days. It would also give Trump the opportunity to delay the election. It would further allow him the possibility of ‘recovering’ in order to show that the virus is just like the flu, and possibly even making a spectacular recovery from near-death, which is about as close to resurrection as anyone could get. So, many benefits, as I see it…
LikeLike