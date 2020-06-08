not falling for it, nope

— So, did you see Mitt Romney the other day.

— No, thank Jayzus, what’d he do now?

— Marched with Black Lives Matter.

— C’mon.

— No, he did.

— Was he lost?

— No, he was marching with BLM.

— Mitt Romney?

— Mitt fucking Romney.

— Did he have, like, an armed guard?

— Looked like it was just him.

— Five bucks says he had one hand on his wallet.

— No, he was…

— And the other hand on some poor Black guy’s wallet.

— …actually marching with Black Lives Matter. I’m not making this up.

— Was he toting a sign that said ‘All lives matter’?

— No, he…somebody asked him why he was marching and he said…and I’m really, truly not making this up, he said something about violence and brutality, and then he said it was “to make sure that people understand that Black lives matter.”

— Mitt Romney?

— I know, right?

— I mean, just a few months ago Pete Buttigieg was still saying ‘All lives matter’ and he’s a damned Democrat.

— I don’t know how to explain it. He took a selfie of himself in the march.

— Okay, that’s just…Mitt Romney took a selfie in a BLM march. I did NOT see that coming.

— We live in curious times, my friend.

— Did he say the death of George Floyd was ‘a tragic mistake’ or ‘an unfortunate event’?

— He called it a murder.

— Bullshit.

— Straight up called it a murder.

— Are you sure this was Mitt Romney?

— I swear on my signed first edition of Neuromancer.

— I don’t know quite what to make of this.

— It sorta kinda gives me hope. I mean, there’s a

— Stop it. Just stop. You’re not going to trick me into having hope. Fuck you.

— But, what if…

— I’m not listening I’m not listening Neenah neenah neenah just fucking stop.

— Okay.

— I’m not falling for it.

— Okay.

— I’m not.

— …

— God damn it.