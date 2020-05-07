honoring their sacrifice

— Ordinary People: Just curious here, but how come y’all didn’t arrest those two guys who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery a couple of months ago?

— State of Georgia: Well, we were busy.

— Ordinary People: Busy?

— State of Georgia: You know…dealing with that Cabronivirus hoax thang.

— Ordinary People: Coronavirus?

— State of Georgia: That’s it.

— Ordinary People: But y’all re-opened Georgia for business on April 21st.

— State of Georgia: Don’t it make you proud to be an American? Freedom, baby.

— Ordinary People: So why haven’t those two guys who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery been arrested and charged with murder?

— State of Georgia: We will, we will. You just hafta be patient. We gotta wait until a grand jury can be held to consider the evidence.

— Ordinary People: When will that happen?

— State of Georgia: Oh, probably by mid-June.

— Ordinary People: Why can’t we do that now?

— State of Georgia: Courts are closed. That Wooham Cabronivirus thing.

— Ordinary People: Are you fucking kidding me?

— State of Georgia: Nope.

— Ordinary People: You opened barbershops and nail salons.

— State of Georgia: Yes, we did. Free enterprise is what makes America great.

— Ordinary People: You opened gyms, for fuck’s sake.

— State of Georgia: Got to get our exercise. A fit nation is a free nation.

— Ordinary People: But you can’t open the courts?

— State of Georgia: Well, we got to be careful and be sensible about this.

— Ordinary People: Those two guys hunted Ahmaud Arbery.

— State of Georgia: Well, now, that hasn’t been proved.

— Ordinary People: They admitted it. They admitted they saw him running in their neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon, they admitted they thought…they thought…he looked like somebody seen on security camera footage committing a break-in in their neighborhood, so they grabbed their guns, hopped in their truck and went hunting for them.

— State of Georgia: All Americans got the right to protect their property.

— Ordinary People: He was just running.

— State of Georgia: He grabbed for their gun.

— Ordinary People: Because they were pointing it at him.

— State of Georgia: He thought his life was in danger.

— Ordinary People: Exactly!

— State of Georgia: No, I mean the white guy.

— Ordinary People: The white guy with the gun thought his life was in danger by the black guy jogging?

— State of Georgia: The law says you got the right to protect yourself.

— Ordinary People: Didn’t Ahmaud Arbery have the right to protect himself?

— State of Georgia: That’s why we got to have us a grand jury. To figure out what happened.

— Ordinary People: We know what happened.

— State of Georgia: It’ll all come out in the testimony.

— Ordinary People: Ahmaud Arbery is too dead to testify.

— State of Georgia: And that’s unfortunate, but the law’s the law. We’ll get to that grand jury just as soon as we can.

— Ordinary People: It won’t help Ahmaud Arbery.

— State of Georgia: And that’s a shame, sure is. That Cabronivirus, it’s killed a lot of good Georgians.

— Ordinary People: Jesus suffering fuck.

— State of Georgia: We need to honor their sacrifice by letting decent folks get back to work at the chicken processing plants.