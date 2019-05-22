cheese will be provided

— Do you really think Comrade Trump will be impeached?

— I do.

— Really?

— Really. He’s going down.

— No, I mean do you really actually believe they’ll impeach him?

— He’s totally going down. No question.

— Okay. It’s just that…

— He’s going down like the Titanic.

— Yeah, you say that, but…

— Down like Betamax.

— Like what?

— Exactly.

— So you actually believe Trump will be…

— Down like Google+

— Holy crap.

— Down like a nine pound round of Double Gloucester cheese on Cooper’s Hill.

— …

— You know…the annual cheese rolling festival and massacre?

— No idea what you’re talking about.

— C’mon, it’s the most famous cheese rolling event in the world.

— Cheese rolling. Cheese rolling? What the fuck? Cheese rolling?

— Yeah. It’s an…

— Cheese? Cheese rolling?

— Every spring for the last, oh, few hundred years the good and semi-sober people of Brockworth in Gloucestershire have held a sort of contest in which they roll a cheese down Cooper’s Hill.

— That’s it?

— Well, no. People chase the cheese down the hill. The first survivor at the bottom wins.

— Wins what?

— The cheese, you idiot.

— When you say ‘survivor’…

— It’s a steep hill. People fall. And tumble and roll and break bones.

— …

— Also spectators might get whacked by the cheese as it rolls and bounces down the hill.

— Hit by a cheese?

— A nine-pound round of Double Gloucester can top out at about seventy miles per hour. Cheese like that could kill a person. These are murderous cheeses.

— You’re making this up, aren’t you.

— How dare you!

— Why would anybody chase a cheese down a hill?

— Probably some sort of ancient primitive pagan fertility thing.

— That’s ridiculous.

— Dude, they’re British.

— Oh, right. Yeah, then it makes some sense. And people really do this? And they really get hurt?

— Watch this.



— Jesus suffering fuck.

— I know, right?

— That’s insane.

— Well, there’s cheese involved. And possibly alcohol.

— …

— …

— I totally want to do this.

— Impeach Trump?

— Fuck Trump. I want to chase the cheese. When does this happen?

— May 27th, five days from today. Around noon. Cooper’s Hill, Brockworth, Gloucestershire. Cheese and medical care are provided.

— This is why England will always be a great nation.

Advertisements