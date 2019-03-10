— [orders beer]

— I mean, this Chinese massage parlor sex thing?

— What about it?

— I mean, well, it’s an actual thing. It sounds like a bad movie, but there’s an actual Chinese massage parlor sex thing. Young Chinese women living in the US as sex slaves, what the hell, you know?

— I know.

— I mean, we’ve got President But Her Emails nattering like a nutjob about South American gangs bringing bound and gagged women over the border five or six at a time in the backs of vans, and ten miles north you’ve got actual real no-shit sex trafficking going on.

— Yep.

— I mean, it’s not just rub-and-tug wink-and-nod stuff, it’s actual sexual slavery. Also money laundering. On, like, a massive scale.

— Sure looks that way.

— I mean, the woman who started the massage parlor sex thing? She’s, like, an Asian MAGA queen or something. Donates money to President Witch Hoax, joins his golf club, takes selfies with every Republican big hat she can stand next to.

— I know.

— I mean, she actually runs a business that promises to sell access to President No Collusion to Chinese businessmen, some of whom may not actually be businessmen at all, if you know what I mean.

— I know what you mean.

— I mean, you know, Chinese intelligence agents. Operatives. Whatever they’re called.

— Yes, I already said I know what you mean.

— I mean, this is, like, a national fucking security issue. It’s not just your basic influence peddling, introducing businessmen to President I Never Paid Hush Money to a Porn Star, stuff like that. This could be some serious national security problems.

— It could.

— I mean, like, let’s say there’s an owner of a popular sports team who’s a buddy of President Did You See the Size of My Inauguration Crowd, and has been getting handjobs at a strip mall. Chinese agent, operative, whatever, says “Sure would be nice if IBM was allowed to share some tech secrets with China, maybe you should mention that to your buddy the president.”

— Does IBM still exist?

— NOT THE FUCKING POINT.

— Okay.

— I mean, that could happen. We know President I Won 380 Electoral Votes is easily manipulated by flattery, right? So it’s possible Chinese agents…

— Operatives…

— Whatever. I mean, it’s actually possible they could shape foreign policy just by leaning on some influential jamoke whose been getting his chicken choked down at the Flowers of Szechuan Spa, right?

— That’s what I’d do if I was a Chinese agent. Operative. Whatever.

— I mean, c’mon, shape foreign policy, peddle influence, AND make some serious coin all at the same time?

— It’s the Chinese version of the Russian model of the criminal American Dream.

— I mean, all it would take to work is somebody like President I Hire the Best People sitting in the Oval Office.

— And then there’s Russia.

— I mean, Russia, fuck me with a chainsaw. Russia. Let’s not even talk about Russia right now.

— [sigh]

— [deep sigh]

— [orders beer]

