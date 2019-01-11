a short list of things that are more national emergencier than a wall

— health care
— gun violence
— climate change
— ocean pollution
— noise pollution
— light pollution
— every fucking kind of pollution
— protecting the Mueller investigation
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders
— equal pay for the US Women’s Soccer team
— urban e-scooters
— single cup coffee makers
— the men’s rights movement
— angry white men
— men
— televisions as big as autopsy tables
— the novels of Dan Brown
— Ann Coulter
— de-clutter fascists
— individually-wrapped ‘cheese’ tiles
— slasher movies
— WalMart
— the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot
— everybody wearing ear-buds or headphones everywhere
— all those damned Kardashians
— sex robots
— Peeps-flavored coffee creamer
— drones
— kids living with their parents after age 25, or 21, or maybe 19
— designers who make women’s clothing without pockets
— everybody associated in any way with the Trump administration
— Trump
Comrade Donald Trump would be wise to hire the smallest Lannister, who at least understands the most important function of a wall.
Why are you opposed to a wall?
You know damn well the wall will work to keep drugs, illegals, and gang members at bay.
The border patrol has said it for years.
Just admit that the ONLY reason you are opposed to the wall is because you have TDS and nothing else.
Walls work everywhere they are tried.
Drugs come through borders in shipping containers. trucks, vehicles…not on the backs of people seeking asylum. Most “illegals” are here because they came with visas and stayed when they expired. South American gang members have more control and bigger profit margins where they are.
“The concept of a “wall” may sound good in political rallies. It purports to identify a source for the country’s ills; it plays on fear-driven nativist sentiments; and it recommends action to solve the problem, however imprecisely the problem is understood. But if you’re looking for effective policy, stay away from building more walls. For centuries, walls have not worked, and ultimately, they always come down.” – https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/08/donald-trump-2016-wall-wont-work-214167
The thing is, Billy, that there’s already a wall or fencing in places where a wall or fencing might be effective. There’s over 650 miles of existing wall/barrier/fencing. That’s about a third of the border. The other two-thirds of the border is terrain that is hostile to wall construction: flood plains with rolling hills, most of which is owned by private citizens or tribal nations. Almost none of whom want to give up their land to build a wall.
But even if they did, a wall isn’t effective. A wall won’t keep out drugs; very few drugs are carried across the border by individuals because that’s a terribly ineffective way for drug cartels to get their product to the American market. Most drugs come in through regular points of entry: mostly airports and shipping ports. Other common drug practices include flying them in in small aircraft and small boats, which land at unmarked locations. A wall won’t stop that.
Nor would a wall solve the problem of illegal immigration. The vast majority of illegal immigrants are NOT people who are sneaking across the border. They’re people who are already in the US and overstay their visas. A wall won’t stop that.
The truth is, walls haven’t really worked since the Renaissance.
Each wall only presents a new challenge for those on either side to find a way to get around it, under it, over it or through it. We are supposed to be a free country, a wall not only keeps people out but keeps us within. What kind of LOVE is that, Mr. Walleye??
“Comrade Donald Trump would be wise to hire the smallest Lannister, who at least understands the most important function of a wall.”
That would be to take a piss off the top of it, no?
Precisely.
