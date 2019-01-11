a short list of things that are more national emergencier than a wall

— health care

— gun violence

— climate change

— ocean pollution

— noise pollution

— light pollution

— every fucking kind of pollution

— protecting the Mueller investigation

— Sarah Huckabee Sanders

— equal pay for the US Women’s Soccer team

— urban e-scooters

— single cup coffee makers

— the men’s rights movement

— angry white men

— men

— televisions as big as autopsy tables

— the novels of Dan Brown

— Ann Coulter

— de-clutter fascists

— individually-wrapped ‘cheese’ tiles

— slasher movies

— WalMart

— the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

— everybody wearing ear-buds or headphones everywhere

— all those damned Kardashians

— sex robots

— Peeps-flavored coffee creamer

— drones

— kids living with their parents after age 25, or 21, or maybe 19

— designers who make women’s clothing without pockets

— everybody associated in any way with the Trump administration

— Trump

Comrade Donald Trump would be wise to hire the smallest Lannister, who at least understands the most important function of a wall.

