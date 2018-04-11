okay, we still have to do something about syria, again

“We HAVE to do something about Syria!”

“Okay. Why?”

“Because the Syrian government used chemical weapons against their own people!”

“Okay. But hasn’t the Syrian government been killing their own people for…wait. Wait a minute. Wait just one goddamn minute. Didn’t we already have this conversation? This exact conversation? Five years ago, didn’t we have this same conversation?”

“Yes. But this time I’m serious!”

“Okay. Has anything changed in the last five years?”

“Yes! We have a new president!”

“Okay. And is he better equipped to handle delicate, highly nuanced, incredibly volatile international situations?”

“Are you fucking crazy? It’s Donald Trump!”

“Okay. So we’re still fucked, then?”

“Yes, that’s correct! Massively fucked! Fucked all around!”

“Okay. And knowing all that, your position is…?”

“We HAVE to do something about Syria!”

