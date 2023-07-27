I almost never look back at my own photographs. I figure I’ve already made the shot, processed it in the way I wanted to, then either posted it somewhere or…you know, didn’t post it at all. Either way, I’ve already seen the photo; why look at it again?
I don’t feel that way about the photographs of other folks. I’ll still look at photos by Eggleston (today is his birthday, by the way) or Kertész or maybe one of the Pages (Tim or Homer), for example. There’s almost always something new to be discovered or appreciated when you look at the work of the photographic Big Hats.
But this morning, as I was going about my usual morning routine (after watching Nigeria’s amazing win over Australia in the Women’s World Cup), I saw this photo on Facebook:
I thought, “Damn, that’s solid work, right there.” Then I realized it was a photo I’d shot nine years ago. It was a weird experience–seeing a photo I’d taken but looking at it like it was the work of a stranger. What made it weird was that as I looked at the photo, I could remember why I’d shot it and what sparked the desire to shoot it.
It was all about layers. The wooden bridge under my feet, the water under the bridge, the lily pads on the water, the fish under the water, the stones under the fish in the water, the reflection of the bridge on the water, my reflection on the water standing on the bridge above the water, the reflection of the trees above me on the water, the reflection of the clouds above the trees.
I remember standing on that bridge in Wisconsin and being struck with an immediate sense of absolute location, if that makes sense. I was at that particular spot on the globe on that particular day. It was sort of a Doctor Who moment–time and relative dimension in space. No other person could be in that particular spot at that particular moment. That’s true constantly, of course, but it’s pretty rare that we actually think about the reality of it.
I also recall very deliberately composing the shot in my head. I shot two frames; this one, shot rather quickly but intentionally slightly askew. The second shot was more formally composed, with the line of the bridge horizontal along the bottom of the frame. The more formal shot was…well, uninteresting. It has all the same elements as the photo above, but it’s strangely unemotional. Two photographs of the same thing, taken seconds apart, but only one of them works. That just seems sort of freaky. But normal. Freaky-normal.
I like this photograph. I like it both as a photo, and as a personal experience. Maybe it takes the distance of a few years to be able to actually see your own photos.
It is a particularly lovely photo, the more for your explanation of it. Kudos 🙂
I’ve only felt that feeling once before, never since. There was an alignment of planets, and as I gazed up at their slanted line in the sky, I could feel my position, standing on the side of the Earth, looking out at our solar system.
Wisconsin you say? How come?
LikeLike
Your photo is filled with “history”. Art that I love is filled with layers like this, but as I look at it I see that all that history is anchored by those three points that hit the lower right. What are three things that have anchored me in my own history? A viewer recognizes something special that makes them see their own life. You gave yourself the opportunity to remember that quick shot because you gave it some time. I could look at this forever and never tire. I’m so glad you took the time to really savor this and I’m so happy I saw it.
LikeLike
This makes me particularly happy, Greg. I’ve always been a bit dismayed at how dismissive you have been about your own photographs, when so many of them resonated with me and others for a long time, but you would “post it and forget about it”. I’ve found that going back in time and seeing older works in new light is quite valuable, and the perspective of time and distance provides a clearer “seeing” of them. Anyway, I do love this photograph, for the same reasons you do. I’m glad you went back for another look.
LikeLike