waiting for…

A country road. Grass. A tree.
Vladimir sitting in the grass on the side of the road, wearing a single boot, looking forlornly at a boot in his hand.
Enter Miss Elizabeth Bennett
VLADIMIR: Nothing to be done.
MISS BENNETT: Surely, Mr. Putin, something can be done, if only you put your mind to it.
VLADIMIR: My mind, or my boot? I should put something to it.
MISS BENNETT: It is an exceedingly disreputable boot, sir, but we are on business that cannot be delayed; we have not an instant to lose. Pray put on your boot, sir.
VLADIMIR: The boot. It’s not the boot, it’s the bones. Everything here is bones or looks like bones.
MISS BENNETT: Still, should we not leave? Otherwise I fear we must be very late indeed.
VLADIMIR: We can’t leave. We can’t be late. We have to wait.
MISS BENNETT: You are certain, are you not, it was here?
VLADIMIR: Here?
MISS BENNETT: Where we were to wait.
VLADIMIR: He said to wait in the grass.
MISS BENNETT: My dear Mr. Putin, we are in the countryside. Grass is as common as needles. It would be astonishing not to be in the grass.
VLADIMIR: We should leave? Where would we go?
MISS BENNETT: Some place more agreeable.
VLADIMIR: Agreeable. Is there such a place?
MISS BENNETT: It will do you a world of good to consider the possibility.
VLADIMIR: What if he comes and we’re not here?
MISS BENNETT: You prefer, then, to wait.
VLADIMIR: We must wait. We can’t wait. Everything here is bones or looks like bones.
MISS BENNETT: Very well, we shall wait.
MISS BENNETT: Shhh. Did you hear that?
VLADIMIR: Hear what?
MISS BENNETT: That!
VLADIMIR: Is it him?
MISS BENNETT: Who?
VLADIMIR: You’ve forgotten. Already you’ve forgotten.
MISS BENNETT: In polite society, a good memory is unpardonable. Indeed, this is the last time I shall ever remember it myself.
VLADIMIR: I congratulate you.
MISS BENNETT: You are being ever so amiable. I did not think you capable of such congeniality.
(Vladimir shrugs.)
VLADIMIR: It’s not him.
(Miss Bennett looks around.)
MISS BENNETT: No. I fear it is not.
VLADIMIR: Bones. Nothing but bones and things that look like bones.
(Vladimir starts stand.)
VLADIMIR: We should go.
MISS BENNETT: You are the most contrary person. I begin to think you incapable of even the least flirtation with consistency.
VLADIMIR: We should go.
MISS BENNETT: Very well, if you feel so keenly about it. Let us go.
(Vladimir resumes sitting. Looks at the boot in his hand.)
VLADIMIR: Nothing to be done about it.
MISS BENNETT: Your boot?”
VLADIMIR: What about my boot?
MISS BENNETT: Your disreputable boot may go hang itself, for all I care, and cursed be its bones.
VLADIMIR: Bones and things that look like bones. We may as well stay.
MISS BENNETT: There is to be a ball in Meryton on Tuesday fortnight, and I am to have the first dance with…
VLADIMIR: A ball?
MISS BENNETT: A ball.
(Vladimir looks at the boot in his hand.)
VLADIMIR: A ball. There will be dancing.
MISS BENNETT: There is nothing quite in the world like dancing. I consider it the first refinement of polished society.
VLADIMIR: Will he be there, do you think?
MISS BENNETT: I should think so. Everyone will be there.
VLADIMIR: I won’t be there.
MISS BENNETT: You’ll still be waiting, then?
(Vladimir looks as if he’s about to cry.)
MISS BENNETT: Oh, do put on your boot. Or remove the other. How can you be so very silly?
VLADIMIR: How can it all be bones? And things that look like bones?
VLADIMIR: Does he take us for fools? Why do we wait? We are fools.
MISS BENNETT: I may flatter myself, but I think I am not so uncommonly foolish as my younger sisters.
VLADIMIR: We should go. There will be dancing.
MISS BENNETT: Although I dare say I have, in my way, been ever so headstrong and foolish.
VLADIMIR: We should go.
(Vladimir puts on his boot, stands.)
(Miss Bennett sits in the grass. Removes a buckled shoe.)
MISS BENNETT: Nothing to be done.
VLADIMIR: We should go.
MISS BENNETT: We should go. We must go. We can’t go.
VLADIMIR: Miss Bennett, it looks a hopeless business.
He moves away from Miss Bennett.
VLADIMIR: I sometimes wonder if we wouldn’t have been better off alone, each one for himself. We weren’t made for the same road.
MISS BENNETT: It looks very much like bones. Mr. Putin. Bones and things that look like bones.
VLADIMIR: We should go. There will be dancing.
(Vladimir sits.)
Then Salvador Dali comes along and paints the scene. Monet and Manet remain silent.
