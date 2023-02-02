idea for a hunter biden screenplay

FADE IN

STRIP MALL COMPUTER REPAIR SHOP — APRIL — DAY

A gotch-eyed, legally blind man, JOHN PAUL MAC ISAAC, stands behind a counter, peering through thick lenses at disassembled computer hardware. The door to the shop CHIMES. A PERSON enters. From MAC ISAAC POV we see a blurry figure approach the counter.

PERSON

Greetings, comrade. I have laptop. Is damaged. You can recover data, yes?

MAC ISAAC

Sure, I can do that.

PERSON

Data is chastnyy. How you say…private? Boring email. Family photo. Not of interest.

MAC ISAAC

Okay.

PERSON

You keep laptop, recover data. I return soon, pay you.

MAC ISAAC

Absolutely. I just need your name.

PERSON

Menya zovut Hunter. Hunter Biden.

STRIP MALL COMPUTER REPAIR SHOP — DECEMBER — DAY

MAC ISAAC stands at the counter of his computer repair shop, holding an external hard drive in his hand.

MAC ISAAC

How very odd. It’s been eight months and Hunter Biden has not returned to collect his laptop. What shall I do? Should I contact Hunter Biden and remind him? Oh, I know! I’ll make a copy of the hard drive and…and give it to Rudy Giuliani!