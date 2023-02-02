idea for a hunter biden screenplay

FADE IN
STRIP MALL COMPUTER REPAIR SHOP — APRIL — DAY
A gotch-eyed, legally blind man, JOHN PAUL MAC ISAAC, stands behind a counter, peering through thick lenses at disassembled computer hardware. The door to the shop CHIMES. A PERSON enters. From MAC ISAAC POV we see a blurry figure approach the counter.
PERSON
Greetings, comrade. I have laptop. Is damaged. You can recover data, yes?
MAC ISAAC
Sure, I can do that.
PERSON
Data is chastnyy. How you say…private? Boring email. Family photo. Not of interest.
MAC ISAAC
Okay.
PERSON
You keep laptop, recover data. I return soon, pay you.
MAC ISAAC
Absolutely. I just need your name.
PERSON
Menya zovut Hunter. Hunter Biden.
STRIP MALL COMPUTER REPAIR SHOP — DECEMBER — DAY
MAC ISAAC stands at the counter of his computer repair shop, holding an external hard drive in his hand.
MAC ISAAC
How very odd. It’s been eight months and Hunter Biden has not returned to collect his laptop. What shall I do? Should I contact Hunter Biden and remind him? Oh, I know! I’ll make a copy of the hard drive and…and give it to Rudy Giuliani!
Hahahaha. Exactly.
