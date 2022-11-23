Reasonable Person: Another mass murder.
MAGA Person: Thoughts and prayers.
RP: There’s so much hate in the world.
MP: Amen. Lotsa hate.
RP: So much division, so much hostility.
MP: Buttloads of hostility.
RP: The nation hasn’t been this divided since the Civil War.
MP: Can’t argue with that.
RP: Something needs to be done.
MP: Absofuckinglutely.
RP: This has to stop.
MP: Got to.
RP: Something has to change.
MP: Yep.
RP: We don’t have to live like this.
MP: No, we don’t.
RP: You what this country needs?
MP: I surely do. Trump.
RP: …?
MP: …!
RP: Trump?
MP: Yep. And more guns.
RP: But…
MP: And Jesus. In schools.
RP: I have to disagree.
MP: STOP SHOVING YOUR BELIEFS DOWN MY THROAT!
RP: …?
MP: This is why I carry a gun. To protect myself. DON’T MAKE ME SHOOT YOU!
RP: But…
MP: pew pew pew.
RP: [bleeds all over]
MP: I felt threatened.
MP: Stop bleeding on me.
MP: …
MP: Maybe I should run for the local school board.
a conversation
Reasonable Person: Another mass murder.
That’s how it always sounds to me. In the face of terrible shootings, murdering multiple people, all innocent, the answer shouted loudest is MORE GUNS!
It will never make sense. Never.
I hope you are doing OK Greg. I keep thinking about you. The first week is horrible. The first month isn’t much better. I just hope you are managing to get by.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on It Is What It Is and commented:
A very interesting conversation … I can actually see it take place, as written!!
LikeLike
I’ve seen a bit of an interview with the shooter’s alleged father. He appears to be a cross between a cartoon and a Batman villain. A living caricature, if you will. Perhaps even an argument against toxic people reproducing.
LikeLike