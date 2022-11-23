a conversation

Reasonable Person: Another mass murder.

MAGA Person: Thoughts and prayers.

RP: There’s so much hate in the world.

MP: Amen. Lotsa hate.

RP: So much division, so much hostility.

MP: Buttloads of hostility.

RP: The nation hasn’t been this divided since the Civil War.

MP: Can’t argue with that.

RP: Something needs to be done.

MP: Absofuckinglutely.

RP: This has to stop.

MP: Got to.

RP: Something has to change.

MP: Yep.

RP: We don’t have to live like this.

MP: No, we don’t.

RP: You what this country needs?

MP: I surely do. Trump.

RP: …?

MP: …!

RP: Trump?

MP: Yep. And more guns.

RP: But…

MP: And Jesus. In schools.

RP: I have to disagree.

MP: STOP SHOVING YOUR BELIEFS DOWN MY THROAT!

RP: …?

MP: This is why I carry a gun. To protect myself. DON’T MAKE ME SHOOT YOU!

RP: But…

MP: pew pew pew.

RP: [bleeds all over]

MP: I felt threatened.

MP: Stop bleeding on me.

MP: …

MP: Maybe I should run for the local school board.

