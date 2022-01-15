A couple of days ago, passing by a church, I saw a sign (I wish I’d stopped and photographed it) that said something like: Try to be more like Jesus. My first thought was “Dude, it’s January; I’m NOT wearing sandals.” Which, I admit, is somewhat disrespectful.
For some reason that be-more-like-Jesus concept stuck in my mind. I can see some benefits from it.
- Spend time talking to strangers
- Tell stories
- Spend time chilling with sinners
- Drink wine (in moderation, of course)
- Ride donkeys
- Remind folks to be kind and gentle.
- Hang out in boats
- Piss off hypocrites
- Bake bread and share it
I seem to recall a lot of paintings showing Jesus playing with kids, and I don’t think that would work out so well these days. Besides, kids are noisy. So I think we could safely skip all that. Also, I’m not sure where Jesus stood on napping; I suspect he was a fan, but that might just be wishful thinking.
I’m not a Christian, but you can’t deny that the guy had some good ideas. Too bad so few Christians follow them. Seriously, the worst thing about Christianity is Christians.
EDITORIAL NOTE: The quotation in the photo is from the Gospel of The Wind in the Willows.
I don’t have access to rideable donkeys and I don’t bake. And, kids are sticky.
JC had a bad temper, and reminding people to be nice is just asking for trouble.
I think I’m doing okay.
LikeLiked by 2 people