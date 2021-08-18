GOP: BIDEN GAVE AFGHANISTAN TO THE TALIBAN!!!

DEM: He implemented the deal the Trump administration negotiated.

GOP: HE DIDN’T FOLLOW TRUMP’S PLAN!!!

DEM: Trump didn’t have an actual withdrawal plan. He simply said he wanted to withdraw the troops.

GOP: TRUMP HAD A PLAN!!!

DEM: Okay. What was it?

GOP: WITHDRAW OUR TROOPS SAFELY!!!

DEM: That’s not a plan. That’s just a slogan.

GOP: IT’S A PLAN!!!

DEM: I’m not sure you understand the definition of ‘plan’.

GOP: BIDEN WANTS AFGHAN REFUGEES IN AMERICA TO VOTE FOR DEMS!!!

DEM: What?

GOP: SUPPORT OUR TROOPS!!!

DEM: Uh…



GOP: FAKE ELECTION!!! TRUMP WON!!!

DEM: That’s just not true.

GOP: MASK MANDATES ARE OF THE DEVIL!!!

DEM: Maybe you should sit down, have a glass of water, you’ve been under…

GOP: SEND OUR KIDS BACK TO SCHOOL FOR FREEDOM!!!

DEM: …a lot of stress lately. Maybe get some sleep.

GOP: BIDEN IS A BRAINDEAD PEDOPHILE!!! IMPEACH NOW!!!

DEM: Jesus suffering fuck.

GOP: IMMIGRANTS ARE BRINGING COVID TO AMERICA IN GALLON MILK CONTAINERS!!! FOR BIDEN!!!

DEM: Would you please stop shouting?

GOP: YOU’RE CENSORING ME!!! CANCEL CULTURE!!! FREEDOM!!! 5G!!!

DEM: …

GOP: WHERE ARE YOU GOING??? RUN AWAY LITTLE BITCH! PUSSY CUCK LIB!

DEM: …



MEDIA: Democrats refuse to engage in policy discussion; Republicans upset.