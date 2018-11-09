— So did you hear about Thousand Oaks? The mass…

— Yeah.

— You hear about the kid who survived the mass murder at Vegas only to…

— Yeah, I heard. Tel Orfanos.

— Is that his name? You see the video of his mother talking to…

— Yeah. Saw it.

— Breaks your goddamn heart.

— Yeah.

— Guns, man. I dunno.

—

— Thing is, the shooter? He wasn’t mentally unstable enough to be committed. So he could legally buy and own a…

— Just stop.

— What?

— Just fucking stop.

— What?

— Stop with the ‘nobody knew he was that disturbed’ shit. I’m sick of hearing it.

— I’m just saying maybe there should be some sort of law where people who aren’t unstable enough to be committed but are still pretty fucking unstable should…

— There is.

— There is what?

— There IS a fucking law. In California. Right now. A gun violence restraining order law. It allows law enforcement to temporarily disarm somebody who’s shown dangerous behavior, even if it’s not extreme enough to commit them.

— Seriously?

— Yeah. They passed the law after the Isla Vista mass murder.

— Which one was that? I can’t keep track of all…

— Elliot Rodger.

— Why do I know that name?

— He’s the patron saint of the incel movement.

— Aw, fuck.

— Yeah.

— So they…

— Yeah. After this guy went on a killing spree because he hated women California passed a law to disarm angry dangerous people who’ve demonstrated a capacity and a propensity toward violence.

— But they haven’t enforced it?

—

— No, I guess not. I wonder why. Maybe the law is just unpopular?

— Let’s ask Tel Orfanos’ mother.

“I hope to God no one sends me anymore prayers. I want gun control. No more guns!” – mother of shooting victim Telemachus Orfanos. She says he survived the #LasVegasShooting but did not survive the #ThousandOaksMassacre. @ABC7 @ABCNewsLive pic.twitter.com/UMqTY1RATK — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) November 8, 2018

