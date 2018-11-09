— So did you hear about Thousand Oaks? The mass…
— Yeah.
— You hear about the kid who survived the mass murder at Vegas only to…
— Yeah, I heard. Tel Orfanos.
— Is that his name? You see the video of his mother talking to…
— Yeah. Saw it.
— Breaks your goddamn heart.
— Yeah.
— Guns, man. I dunno.
—
— Thing is, the shooter? He wasn’t mentally unstable enough to be committed. So he could legally buy and own a…
— Just stop.
— What?
— Just fucking stop.
— What?
— Stop with the ‘nobody knew he was that disturbed’ shit. I’m sick of hearing it.
— I’m just saying maybe there should be some sort of law where people who aren’t unstable enough to be committed but are still pretty fucking unstable should…
— There is.
— There is what?
— There IS a fucking law. In California. Right now. A gun violence restraining order law. It allows law enforcement to temporarily disarm somebody who’s shown dangerous behavior, even if it’s not extreme enough to commit them.
— Seriously?
— Yeah. They passed the law after the Isla Vista mass murder.
— Which one was that? I can’t keep track of all…
— Elliot Rodger.
— Why do I know that name?
— He’s the patron saint of the incel movement.
— Aw, fuck.
— Yeah.
— So they…
— Yeah. After this guy went on a killing spree because he hated women California passed a law to disarm angry dangerous people who’ve demonstrated a capacity and a propensity toward violence.
— But they haven’t enforced it?
—
— No, I guess not. I wonder why. Maybe the law is just unpopular?
— Let’s ask Tel Orfanos’ mother.
breaks your goddamn heart
— So did you hear about Thousand Oaks? The mass…
Leave it to you to politicize this. I live in Thousand Oaks. This is my community. Take your political shit elsewhere.
LikeLike
If not now, when? Seems to me that figuring out a solution will never come if we cannot discuss rational gun control because it’s too soon or someone doesn’t want their community “politicized.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
This could happen anywhere in the US. Living in the community where it happened this time doesn’t give you special privileges to shut down discussion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Billy, you’re smarter than that. You KNOW anything dealing with firearms is a political issue. We’ve had 307 mass shooting in the 311 days of 2018. We’ve got 328 people dead from those incidents, and 1251 wounded. And those are just the mass shootings — we’re not even mentioning the 10 thousand other deaths by firearms. Anything that results in the deaths of 10,000 US citizens is inherently a political issue. You know that.
You just don’t like it.
LikeLike
I don’t think he actually cares except that it gives him one more reason to post yet another smug comment.
LikeLike